Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arranged a meeting on April 25 to bring together Republicans and Democrats to work on legislation regarding climate and energy security. The Senator should be praised for this effort at bipartisanship.
I also learned that around this same time Manchin consulted with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. on these discussions.
As these discussions continue, I hope that Manchin will continue to negotiate with Senate Democrats on a reconciliation bill with strong climate measures that can be passed before the August recess. It is important that Congress pass climate legislation this year so that we have a chance of meeting the U.S. commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Many West Virginians are hopeful that meaningful climate legislation can be passed. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, 57% of West Virginians believe climate change is happening, and 50% are worried about global warming. Furthermore, given its topography and aging infrastructure, West Virginia is likely to suffer serious and costly effects of extreme weather caused by climate change.
Climate change is a real risk and the window to address it is narrowing. It is important to West Virginians and to the country at large that Manchin help to facilitate legislation to address climate change.