Editor:

I am writing regarding Sen. Joe Manchin’s unhealthy obsession with the “entitled” society and his recent concern about the “real” cost of the proposed Build Back Better bill.

At least now, we know that if Manchin, D-W.Va., would have been on the RMS Titanic, every lifeboat would have been filled to capacity with the coal from the ship’s hold.

Ricardo A. Locarnini

Charles Town

