If there’s one thing that we can all agree on, it’s that West Virginia needs direct assistance to address issues such as poverty, the opioid epidemic and access to health care and education.
These provisions are overwhelmingly popular, but our state hasn’t seen this sort of assistance in years. So, what’s the hold up?
Quite simply, it’s the influence of big money on our political system. Corporations that have a vested interest in securing their profits lobby for the votes of our elected representatives. As is the case with many other issues in our country, dark money stands in the way of any opportunity for West Virginians to improve their quality of life. Specifically, the lobbying power of Big Pharma, in many ways, caused the opioid epidemic in our state, and it now also stands in the way of passing legislation that would reduce the price of lifesaving, prescription drugs that Americans need.
There is only one path forward: Sen. Joe Manchin’s Freedom to Vote Act has bipartisan support from the people of West Virginia. Passing the Freedom to Vote Act is the first step in getting dark money out of politics and protecting the will of American voters, rather than the interests of the wealthy.
As long as the voices of West Virginians are suppressed by the influence of dark money on our political system, these dire social issues will continue to go unaddressed. We must do whatever it takes to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, to empower West Virginia voters and build a prosperous future for our state.