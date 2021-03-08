Editor:
Many years ago, I attended Morehead State University, in Kentucky, and spent considerable time traveling to West Virginia to see my girlfriend. During those trips, it became clear that there was, as in Kentucky, considerable poverty in West Virginia.
Apparently, those days are over. Your senior senator, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made it clear through his opposition to a $15 per hour minimum wage that there is no one left in your state that needs to be lifted out of poverty. That’s wonderful news.
If that is not, in fact, the case, his opposition to bettering the lives of his constituents would be an awful betrayal of the people who put him in office.
Tom Hayes
Columbus, Ohio