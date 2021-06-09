Editor:
Wednesday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail had three excellent op-eds pointing out what’s wrong with Sen. Joe Manchin’s position on the For the People Act, and more specifically, what was nonsensical and hypocritical about Manchin’s own op-ed defending that position.
The most important and consistent take away was that he is ignoring the will of 79% of his constituents, including 76% of Republicans. The same constituents he has said time and again he is in Washington to represent.
Manchin, D-W.Va., says he wants to protect the right of every citizen to vote and be assured the election process protects our sacred democracy. No one can argue with that, but he wants to achieve it in a chamber where the leader of the Republican Party, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is on record stating that his No. 1 focus is on blocking the agenda of the Biden administration and the Democrats. That’s nothing new, as McConnell said much the same thing when President Barack Obama took office. And achieving bipartisanship was never on his “to do” list for the past four years.
Hoping for bipartisanship with the mindset of the GOP is like buying a lottery ticket. You can hope and dream about what it would be like if you won, but if you count on paying next month’s bills with the winnings, the dream will turn into a nightmare. If Manchin continues to oppose the For the People Act, his nightmare will be the tanking of his political aspirations.
Jack Cipoletti
Charleston