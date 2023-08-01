I commend Joe Manzo and thank him for his insightful and satirical contribution to the Sunday, July 30, edition of the Gazette-Mail.
He points to the work performed by slaves not as an on-the-job-training opportunity as those who cheer on Ron DeSantis do, but as the unpaid and inhumane labor necessary to build this country.
Under threats and acts of lashing, amputation, starvation, being sold or having family members sold, my ancestors worked. The women, who worked in the fields along side of the men and children (as young as 6) often bore their babies among the cotton. A mere two or three days later, they were blessed to lay on their backs again for the privilege of being raped by their owners.
Emancipated slaves were the encouragers who told their brethren to charge money for the cooking, blacksmithing, housekeeping duties or raising the children of their former masters. Former slaveowners did not applaud them for graduating from their respective duties or successful completion of the training programs.
Thank you, Mr. Manzo, for voicing my sentiments, and those of millions who are descendants of slaves. When I argue such points, I am frequently told “Of course you feel that way, and I understand because you are Black.” We will never know many of our ancestors, or their names, or find them in any census, but we remember the nameless today via Juneteenth.
I challenge Florida’s governor and his ilk to cease distorting history and projecting the fabrication of the benevolent slave owner when slavery was the greatest American travesty bestowed on a race.