LETTER: Maryland counties insult West Virginians with defection request Opinion Opinion Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:I find the recent report of three Maryland counties’ request to defect to West Virginia disturbing and, quite frankly, insulting.The applicants admitted that it will never happen but that their intent is to get their own state to take them seriously. I’m disturbed that our “leaders” got all giddy over the application.It reminds me of the prom queen who flirts with the nerdy reject in school. She knows there’s no way she’s going out with him. But she’s trying to make the guy that she’s really interested in jealous.This is insulting to all clear-thinking West Virginians. We are not pawns to be used in their political games. We get enough of that from our own elected officials.Samuel R. MooreHuntington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Opinion Follow Opinion Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Justice's part of COVID briefings losing meaningPHOTOS: Mrs. West Virginia American speaks to Kanawha studentsWV climate advocates pressure, pray for a resistant Manchin to support Biden budget billJustice coal company failed to pay legal fees after being found liable for McDowell County water pollutionWith few residents getting COVID-19 booster shots, Justice says state will need more body bags26 WV school districts requesting $166M for building, consolidation, renovation projectsChuck Landon: Sun Belt coveted MarshallMarshall celebrates alliance with Sun Belt ConferenceWVU football: Doege gains vindication from performance vs. Iowa StateCoal miner dies in Logan County mining accident Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 2, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right