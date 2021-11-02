The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Editor:

I find the recent report of three Maryland counties’ request to defect to West Virginia disturbing and, quite frankly, insulting.

The applicants admitted that it will never happen but that their intent is to get their own state to take them seriously. I’m disturbed that our “leaders” got all giddy over the application.

It reminds me of the prom queen who flirts with the nerdy reject in school. She knows there’s no way she’s going out with him. But she’s trying to make the guy that she’s really interested in jealous.

This is insulting to all clear-thinking West Virginians. We are not pawns to be used in their political games. We get enough of that from our own elected officials.

Samuel R. Moore

Huntington

