LETTER: McCuskey should know who are the clueless at the state Capitol

Mar 9, 2023

Editor,

West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCuskey has held responsible positions in state government for the past 10 years. Upon announcing his run for governor he now says those at the state Capitol are clueless.

Takes one to know one I guess.

Richie Robb
South Charleston