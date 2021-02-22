Editor:
Charles McElwee’s “Democracy’s Achilles’ heel” op-ed in the Gazette-Mail exhumes a favorite monster of wealthy libertarians, the national debt (cue scary zombie music).
The beast has meekly loitered in the mold during the previous Republican administration, when tax cuts for the rich were being doled out. But now, when it looks like the overworked and undervalued 99% might receive some value from their government, it is called forth, yet again.
Paul Krugman says zombie-debt hunters are suckers for people who’s actual interest is the right-wing agenda, not budgets.
Consistent with this, it is implicit in the McElwee opinion piece that the “Achilles’ heel of democracy” is democracy itself. No doubt, this bold opinion is commonly traded between wealthy libertarians and their lawyers when they are among themselves and gnashing their teeth over what government might do about climate change.
Of course, the government’s failure to address dangerous climate change to date is a problem to which they have greatly contributed via their investments, public relations disinformation campaigns and the larding of campaign coffers — the latter two might be thought of as undermining democracy.
Regan Quinn
Charleston