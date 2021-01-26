Editor:
According to data collected by the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, and Fish and Wildlife Service, few minorities visit public land each year.
African Americans comprise less than 2% of visitors, and Hispanic/Latinos between 3.8% and 6.7%.
With people of color making up nearly 40% of the total U.S. population, these numbers show that diverse groups are vastly underrepresented as visitors to the nation’s public land.
What is the explanation for this underrepresentation?
The biggest factor is affordability and access. Most parks, wildlife reserves and national forests are situated far from cities — where many ethnic minorities live. This means that accessing them requires transportation and personal funds, which often are out of reach for lower-income Americans and their families — particularly those with limited professional benefits and vacation time.
Furthermore, recent research shows that even 20 minutes in nature can help reduce stress, boost our immune systems and improve our health overall. That’s why organizations like Corazon Latino, which seeks to provide outdoor experiences for young people of color, are so vital.
Subsequently, communities of color also are disproportionately affected by the related issue of climate change. Many of these communities live in areas that are more prone to destruction from climate change over time.
Some diverse groups also have received unfair representation from their local governments in trying to rectify these effects and protect their environments.
Do we see a pattern forming? I hope readers will help by asking their elected officials to pursue action that will help mitigate climate change and keep these outdoor areas protected and accessible for generations to come — particularly here in West Virginia.
Berkeley Springs has become my home, and I immediately saw why the Mountain State is known for its outdoor beauty. All people should have the ability to enjoy such incredible offerings. And as we expand protections and funding for public land, such as with last year’s landmark Great American Outdoors Act passed by Congress, let’s make inclusiveness a focus.
Felipe Benitez
Berkeley Springs