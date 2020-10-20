Editor:
Candidate debates have always been an integral part of the American electoral system. They give voters a chance to hear candidates discuss important issues face to face and explain their agreements or disagreements.
Most candidates are eager to participate in broadcast debates because they provide large blocks of free airtime. Without them, public impression of candidates is formed by paid political advertisements or one-sided attack speeches.
I am disappointed that the candidates in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District will not debate this year. I had hoped to hear incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., explain his vote against COVID-19 relief legislation and why he wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act.
His opponent, Cathy Kunkel, is new to the political arena, and some people in the district might not know her. We should be allowed to see her, hear her discuss the issues with Mr. Mooney and tell us why she believes she can provide better representation for us in Washington than he has.
Why is Mooney denying his constituents the opportunity to make an informed choice in this year’s election? What is he afraid of?
He should be willing to face Ms. Kunkel and prove he deserves another term in Congress.
Karen Lukens
Charleston