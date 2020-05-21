LETTER: Mooney voting against Heroes Act will be remembered in Nov.

Editor:

Alex Mooney voted against the Heroes Act, saying we shouldn’t pay people to not work. Given the precious little he does to help the people of West Virginia, how does he justify his paycheck?

I am one of the thousands of West Virginians who are suffering economic devastation because of the current recession we are experiencing — three of my five children are unemployed. I made $200 in the past two weeks.

People need this money; we would work if it was safe to do so and there was work to do.

How can Mooney not care? We will remember that in November.

Susan Morgan

Dunbar

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 22, 2020

Absten, Ilona - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Allen, Jerry - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Sumerco.

Beard, Donovan - 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Cobb Jr., Earl - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Dean, Elmer - 1 p.m., Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Foster, Lawrence - 2:45 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Hackney, Gerald - 11 a.m., Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Harrison, Nadine - 2 p.m., Center Point Church, Liberty.

May, Ricky - 1 p.m., Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.

McHenry, Harlow - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Pauley, Anna - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Richardson, Tina - 1 p.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.

Tenney, Betty - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Wills, James - 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park Chapel, London.

Wolfe, Sarah - 2 p.m., Bruce McDonald Memorial United Methodist Church, Man.

Wright, John - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.