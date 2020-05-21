LETTER: Mooney voting against Heroes Act will be remembered in Nov.

Editor:
Alex Mooney voted against the Heroes Act, saying we shouldn’t pay people to not work. Given the precious little he does to help the people of West Virginia, how does he justify his paycheck?
I am one of the thousands of West Virginians who are suffering economic devastation because of the current recession we are experiencing — three of my five children are unemployed. I made $200 in the past two weeks.
People need this money; we would work if it was safe to do so and there was work to do.
How can Mooney not care? We will remember that in November.
Susan Morgan
Dunbar