In a recent edition of the Gazette-Mail, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., attempted to defend himself against the allegations of the Office of Congressional Ethics that have been referred to the House Ethics Committee. I say “attempted” because, frankly, his defense was weak and revealed more about his character than facts surrounding the investigation.
He did not deny using campaign funds for personal expenses. Instead, he accused the Office of Congressional Ethics of procedural irregularities, evidentiary shortcomings and biased conclusions.
Translation: I don’t like the way they caught me.
He tried to wipe away the stain of the paid family vacation to Aruba by pointing out that he reimbursed the fundraising company that paid for it. Yes, after the fact and only when it came to light. And he never did answer the question of why that company paid for it in the first place, necessitating the reimbursement.
Three times in the column, he patted himself on the back for cooperating with the Office of Congressional Ethics. Well, duh. Does he have a choice?
I will give him credit for one thing he did not declare in his defense. He did not say, “But everybody does it.” He is probably right, and therein lies a problem with holding members of Congress accountable.
The Office of Congressional Ethics can investigate and publish findings, but it would take action by the full House of Representatives to censure or punish any member. History tells us that’s unlikely, so it’s also unlikely Mooney will suffer any consequences.
My hope is that the investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics continues to reveal the abuses of Mooney and that the consequence he deserves comes in November. It is inconceivable to me that so many West Virginias declared with their vote, “Yep, that’s the kind of guy I want representing me in Washington.”