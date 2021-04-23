Editor:
I received a one-question survey from Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., asking if I am in favor of adding seats to the Supreme Court, keeping the number at nine or was unsure.
The survey itself was OK. What I found laughable was the introduction, in which he referred to a possible move by Democrats to add seats to the Supreme Court as a way of “court packing,” to achieve a desired political mix. This from a congressman who supported the GOP’s blocking of President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill a seat because it was too close to the election, 10 months away. He followed the party line — we should let the people decide how they want that seat filled by their vote for president.
In 2020, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away on Sept. 18, just six weeks shy of the election. He supported an immediate filling of that vacancy to keep the nomination in the hands of the Republicans, letting the people decide be damned. And he wants to lecture me on “court packing?”
I am not sure why I received the survey, since I am neither a Republican nor a Mooney supporter. I think he captured my email address last October when I complained to him about his position on this very subject. As I said in that email, his hypocrisy knows no bounds.
Jack Cipoletti
Charleston