LETTER: Nazi salute by Corrections cadets an insult to Greatest Generation

Editor:
To avoid a repetition of Corrections department training staff and cadets foolishly giving the Nazi salute, they should be required to visit the West Virginia Veterans Memorial. There, they will learn that, during World War II, nearly 5,000 West Virginians gave their lives.
The Mountain State sent over 230,000 men and women to fight our enemies. They’ll also learn of the bravery of seven men who earned the Medal of Honor fighting Nazis. I doubt that any of the Greatest Generation, who sacrificed so much for our freedom, would appreciate hearing about their descendants employing Nazi salutes.
Paul L. Newman
Merion Station, Pa.