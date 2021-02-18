Editor:
Few places in the world are as critical to producing reliable, affordable energy as West Virginia and the Appalachian region. In fact, Appalachia is the third-largest natural gas producer globally behind Russia and the rest of the United States, generating good-paying jobs and billions in state and local tax revenue.
The Ohio River Valley Institute claims in a recent report that the region’s natural gas-producing counties lag economically. This report relied on cherry-picked data to draw conclusions that misrepresent the impact of natural gas development in the region. Furthermore, the report mischaracterizes the common methodology used in developing a decade-old economic study.
The fact is, West Virginia has experienced economic and revenue growth with shale gas development, contributing tens of billions of dollars annually to the state’s economy and more than $1.5 billion in natural gas and oil severance tax revenue since 2004.
The natural gas and oil industry also supports 102,000 jobs in West Virginia — from rigs to gas stations. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in the oil and gas upstream sectors nationally had an average salary of $119,573, about twice the average salary of $53,490 in 2019.
Our industry is focused on providing reliable, affordable and cleaner energy and powering our economy.
Stephanie Catarino Wissman
American Petroleum Institute Pennsylvania