Editor:
John McFerrin hit the nail on the head in his recent Gazette-Mail op-ed about how the news media is not providing valid information to voters upon which they can base their votes for any candidates.
I have always held that the best preelection service that a newspaper/news outlet can provide to voters is to provide the voting record of each incumbent in the coming election. That, in and of itself, is the only factual basis for discerning what a candidate really stands for in this day and time.
I also would point out that this would be a valid source of information regarding anyone currently/recently in public service who might be a candidate for another elected position. How an individual votes and supports legislative matters as a city council member, a county commissioner, a state delegate or state senator can reveal where their heart really lies. The same is true for mayors or governors who propose legislation for consideration and adoption. What does their leadership say for themselves?
My late father often remarked that it has become so that an elected official’s apparent task the first day on the job is making sure they put out a message that will keep them in that or other elected positions through future elections.
I would note that, as a high school student in 1964, I read George Orwell’s book, “1984,” and thought it absurd we would welcome a 24-hour, electronic presence (the monitor) in our lives or fall for the government propaganda and doublespeak. Fast-forward to the year 1984 (with the advent of personal computers) and now, to 2022, when computer monitors stay on 24 hours a day and we carry mini-versions of same in our pockets. We even allow them to monitor our conversations and track our movements throughout the day.
Not only do we rely on the digital onslaught of information, but also of dis-information. Doublespeak is now the norm for government agencies, public servants and politicians at large. We are bombarded with programs and sources that bill themselves as “news,” but really only provide us with their opinion and that of those who are like-minded (MSNBC, Fox News, Cheddar, etc.).
Who is left to hold society accountable and keep it informed? The local newspapers, that’s who. They have the ability to be the stronghold of truth and accountability.
The opinion page should be just that, but the rest of the publication should be factual, impartial reporting. Newspapers should be that “trusted source” for every American citizen.
Wade H. Coffindaffer III
Spencer