LETTER: Newspapers, stop whining and beat Big Tech
Mar 1, 2023

Editor:

Newspaper publishers are whining again, this time about Big Tech bullies.

Beat Them! West Virginians have shown over the years they will support solid news and sports coverage.

Richie Robb
South Charleston