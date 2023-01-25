Gov. Jim Justice is anxious to cut income taxes in West Virginia, and the Legislature is in a hurry to make “impactful” tax cuts because these leaders want to be more popular with voters. But they are out of touch with current economic realities.
The fact is that the West Virginia budget surplus is not so large that it can be expected to meet the needs of state and local governments in this current time of worldwide inflation after three years of COVID stresses and decades of widespread drug abuse.
Both of these health issues have taken a toll on children and young adults. Much will have to be done to help the next generation prepare for 21st-century jobs with pay to cover higher market prices. We need workforce development now.
If the Legislature is serious about making impactful change, the state needs to improve most existing school facilities and to create a new agency to deal with workforce drug abuse and training issues.
In Charleston, Mayor Amy Goodwin wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. If we want clean and safe towns, West Virginians will have to spend tax money on pay increases and facility upgrades for firemen, police, teachers and workers in sewer, street and water departments.
The political unwillingness to raise tax money is something that has held West Virginia back for over 50 years. Now West Virginia has one of the oldest populations in the nation; we are the only state in the union to lose population continuously for 70 years and age indicators suggest that our population will continue to decline for the next 15 years. We need new, young families now, and they want good public schools, roads and other public service — not tax cuts.