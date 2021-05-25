Editor:
In the year between September 2019 and September 2020, more than 1,200 West Virginians died from a drug overdose, the highest number on record in at least five years and a 47% increase over the previous year.
Unfortunately, many of these deaths are connected to opioids in some way. As the executive director of an organization that helps West Virginia women suffering from addiction, I’ve seen firsthand the damage that opioids can do.
The opioid epidemic has had a devastating effect on West Virginia communities, and it must be addressed from several approaches. One essential step in reducing the human toll of the opioid epidemic is stopping addiction before it begins. Thanks to lawmakers including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., legislation recently was reintroduced in Congress that would do just that.
The NOPAIN Act would increase access to safe, innovative non-opioid pain management options and incentivize the use of these types of treatments. With this legislation, health professionals will be better equipped to tailor treatment options to each patient’s individual needs, which could prevent millions of Americans from going on to long-term opioid use after a surgery.
That’s an approach we should all get behind.
Marie Beaver
Charleston