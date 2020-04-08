LETTER: On Good Friday, pray that God heals us and delivers us from COVID-19

Editor:
“Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” is a hymn that always has touched my heart and seared my soul, even more so lately.
Now, during this terrible COVID-19 pandemic, those of my faith have pledged a day of prayer and fasting on this Good Friday. Please join with us, as we ask our father in Heaven to heal our hearts and deliver us from this venomous virus.
Finally, please also share this message with others, asking them to go and do likewise with still more others.
May God bless us all.
Delegate Larry D. Kump, R-Berkeley
Falling Waters