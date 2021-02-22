The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

For us senior citizens who can’t afford computers, we are left out. We can’t get coupons, buy or sell anything or even get medical help without a computer. Everything is done online.

This, to me, is discrimination.

Our society is based on computers. My husband and I have to depend on friends and children just to survive.

And what about our children? They are falling so far behind in school. Some children don’t have access to a computer or high-speed internet.

God forbid, if another country hacks all of the United States someday. They would shut us down completely.

Velma Sutter

St. Albans