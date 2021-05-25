Editor:
No one response can address the various political and policy positions in a recent Gazette-Mail op-ed by Jack Bernard titled “Biden should listen to Manchin on Israel.”
I feel I must, however, reaffirm the dangers of conflating the notions of anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli remarks and policies. They are not the same thing.
It is worth reminding ourselves of the position of the Anti-Defamation League, the leading international Jewish anti-hate organization. The following is from its website:
“Is criticism of Israel always anti-Semitic?
No. ... Israel is a country like any other, with some policies that are good and others that are not so good. Israel’s press is often critical of its own government’s policies and politicians. So are many Israeli citizens.
We don’t have to agree with criticism of Israeli policy. But we can’t say it is beyond the bounds of reasonable discourse, and it surely isn’t anti-Semitism.”
Dan Kurland
Charleston