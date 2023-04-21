LETTER: Opposing the war in Ukraine is not pro-communist Apr 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:Editorial cartoons published in the Gazette-Mail portraying Tucker Carlson, of FOX News, as a communist are objectionable.Yes, he opposes our involvement in the war in Ukraine. But, there was a time when the Gazette boldly stood up to McCarthyism.Ron CorbinDunbar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Publishing Armed Forces Postal Service Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesPutting the outs in Fouts: Charleston-born pitcher shines at AlabamaCharleston Light Opera Guild's production of 'Kinky Boots' opens FridayExpanded food distribution center opens on West SideDNR postpones hearing on controversial Cacapon Resort State Park RV campground plan after citizen lawsuitPSC holds public comment hearing on FirstEnergy utilities' $35M rate hike proposal to keep coal-fired plant openJoseph Wyatt: Lawyers willingly ruin their careers for one man (Opinion)Hoppy Kercheval: Groundwork laid for expensive Senate race (Opinion)Former Charleston Department Store employee finds new home at Drug EmporiumKanawha County Schools recognizes teacher, educator, counselor and coach of the yearPHOTOS: WVU football book signing welcomes players of the past Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book