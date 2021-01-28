Our lawmakers
undermine democracy
Editor,
Recently, I have felt that I am living in World War II Germany instead of the United States of America. Actions, by some in our government, are exactly like those of the 1940’s dictatorships in Europe.
When Secretary of State Patrick Morrisey added West Virginia to the lawsuit presented before the Supreme Court to destroy the Affordable Care Act, I was appalled. In doing so, he certainly was not representing the people of West Virginia. Does he even know them? Historically, many of our children are eligible for free and reduced school meals. If families can’t afford food, how can they afford health care?
Now, not only Morrisey — in joining a lawsuit to overturn votes in other states — but U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., have joined the ranks of those seeking to undermine our democracy. They share some of the blame for inciting a riot to rebel against the Constitution. If these government representatives do not know the Constitution, should they be in a position of governing? By whom will they be held accountable?
Anita F. Ellis
South Charleston