March 1 marked the 61st anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
Since early 2020, the Peace Corps has been grounded because of COVID-19. Now, the United States is on the verge of sending our most valued treasure — our people — overseas to serve as Peace Corps volunteers. It is expected that a significant number of West Virginians will compose the first cadres of volunteers reentering overseas postings.
Because I am one of the many returned volunteers who benefited from my experience, I am confident about the future of the Peace Corps. The skills and perspectives I acquired while serving as a teacher of English literacy in St. Lucia were the capstone of my long career as a broadcast journalist.
In 2020, 7,000 volunteers were recalled from overseas. Since then, many evacuees joined returned volunteers and staff in formulating reforms that will improve the Peace Corps’ in-service training, post-service health care, extension of critical sexual assault advisory counseling, enhancement of several financial benefits and expediting the reentry of volunteers who were evacuated because of COVID-19. Because these improvements are now part of “The Peace Corps Reauthorization Act” (HR 1456), please join me in urging Congress to pass that resolution as soon as possible.
Peace Corps host countries have suffered greatly from COVID-19. Also, many host countries are experiencing the damaging effects of climate change. Therefore, it is critical that the Peace Corps returns to the field.