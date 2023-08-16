LETTER: Politicians like Manchin leave constituents guessing Aug 16, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:I noticed that West Virginia’s illustrious Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is toying with the idea of switching parties, adding yet more to his reputation for keeping constituents guessing.I have a rule when I pick wild mushrooms in Washington state: 99% certainty about the safety of a particular mushroom is not good enough. Leave it in the ground. The 1% kills.Same goes for politicians. If they leave you guessing, that’s your answer.Tyler S. RameyLongview, Washington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU basketball: Huggins granted probation under DUI diversion schemeThe Food Guy: Fernbank Public House ready to openAntolini resigns as head of WV Public BroadcastingGazette-Mail editorial: WVU's enrollment problem bucks national trendsJohn David: Goodbye to home sweet home (Opinion)WVU Medicine program aims to assist aspiring nursesOne year after Inflation Reduction Act, renewable power projects surgingDear Abby: Man unnerved by scantily clad stepdaughterGuest editorial: Police raid on newspaper an egregious overreachBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Thomas Hospitals to offer inpatient pediatric services Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV New Tamarack Foundation arts program takes entrepreneurial approach Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Upcoming Events