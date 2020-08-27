Editor:
West Virginia’s population is the oldest and most vulnerable in the nation. Our access to internet service is pitifully poor, even in cities.
Many of us depend on the U.S. Postal Service for lifesaving medications, medical orders, credit card and utility bills, tax returns, veterans benefits, family communications and more. Some, including me, depend on the USPS to keep our small businesses afloat. And, this year more than ever before, many of us depend on the USPS to exercise our most precious civil right, the right to vote.
President Donald Trump’s postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, whose conflicts of interest should prohibit him from holding the job, is ruining our postal system. Sorting machines, postal drop boxes, even post offices are disappearing — just when we need them most. Mail is already slower. He now says he will stop meddling with the mail service until after the election.
This assault on our mail service, during a pandemic, is criminal. There’s no more accurate word.
When we try to contact our elected officials, they are often unavailable. My phone call to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s Washington office led to dead air, and her Charleston number played a recording saying her voice mailbox was full.
I am outraged, and my “representative” is missing in action. How do you feel?
Colleen Anderson
Charleston