Editor:
The Gazette-Mail editorial recent editorial in support of the PRO Act is off the mark in several important respects.
The editorial didn’t mention that the PRO Act, which would undo the state’s right-to-work law, would force employees to pay union dues regardless of whether a worker supports a union and its agenda. It also strips many workers of their independent contractor classification. The proposed bill exposes workers’ private residences to unions, threatens to do away with private ballots in representation elections, imposes California’s disastrous independent contractor test and attacks employers’ right to free speech.
The PRO Act is quite possibly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s favorite bill. Our U.S. senators must either substantially alter the House version of the bill or vote against it. It is in no way pro-worker or, as the Gazette-Mail said, “a step in the right direction.”
Put simply, workers should have the freedom to choose to join a union and voluntarily pay dues. Working people should have the same right to not join and pay dues. The PRO Act would take away freedom workers seek and deserve, and removes important rights that are already protected by Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.
As it is written, the PRO Act is patently anti-economic development and anti-worker. The bill is about enhancing the political clout of union bosses. It is not about helping workers.
Data from WorkForce West Virginia show a steady and important increase in total employment in West Virginia in the years 2016-19, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-two thousand jobs were added in those years, and many of those jobs are in our goods producing categories.
Steve Roberts
President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce