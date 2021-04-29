Editor:
The recent Charleston Gazette-Mail editorial praising Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to co-sponsor the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, is really misguided. I believe the PRO Act will have a significant negative impact on the state’s small businesses and workforce.
If the PRO Act becomes law, many of West Virginia’s nonunionized workers would be stripped of vital privacy rights. With unfettered access to employees, labor organizers would have the ability to harass and bully workers into joining a union against their will.
The 4,800 franchise owners in West Virginia would be upended by the PRO Act by turning them into middle managers and harm these owners from making a living, as well as hurting the dreams of budding entrepreneurs.
The PRO Act also would upend the lives of independent contractors in West Virginia, many who are moms working from home, by stripping them of the freedoms that come with independent contractor roles, including determining one’s hours or what type of work they perform.
West Virginia’s economy is quickly recovering. Lawmakers shouldn’t jeopardize it.
Kristen Swearingen
Chairwoman, Coalition for a Democratic Workplace