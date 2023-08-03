LETTER: Property tax rebate issue is a bit baffling Aug 3, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:I am somewhat baffled by the kerfuffle about the property tax rebate. As I understand it, any taxes paid in 2024 will be eligible for rebate as part of the tax return filed in 2025.If someone is in the habit of paying the full year at once and does the same in the fall of 2024, then they will still have a full year’s payment eligible for rebate in 2025.Am I missing something?Richard M BoydCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Finance Revenue Services Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesWest Side burger joint Gonzoburger closed, owner saysAB's battle winding down: Alderson Broaddus athletics managing closing of universitySkaff stepping down as WV House minority leaderGazette-Mail editorial: Two good things amid Alderson Broaddus messGazette-Mail editorial: WV higher education in crisisWVSSAC actively finding new ways to recruit new refereesWV fire, EMS officials renew call for funding as anticipation of special legislative session growsHerd That's TBT run ends in semifinals in PhillyDan Heyman: WV officials appear on podcast hosted by antisemite (Opinion)Ben Fields: It's all "PTI's" fault (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety