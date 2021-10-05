I read with interest the account in the Gazette-Mail of Charleston City Councilman Adam Knauff’s proposed bill to prohibit “camping” on city owned property.
He is quoted as saying, “If you have ever camped at a state or federal park, you know that you can’t set up camp just anywhere ... and that campers are regulated to designated areas.”
I spent four weeks this summer hiking the Appalachian Trail and began my trek by going through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As Knauff asserts, I was not allowed to camp just anywhere, but I was able to obtain a permit to camp in designated locations. So, I am wondering if the City Council would consider following through on Knauff’s camping analogy (Knauff denies the bill is really aimed at the city’s homeless population) by actually acting as the national parks do. That would mean designating certain areas of city-owned land as camping spots and making permits available to a limited number of campers.
There are benefits to the city of Charleston and “campers” with this system. My permit fee meant that privies were available at the designated camping spots in the national park and defrayed the cost for staff to maintain the camp sites and clean out the privies periodically.
I think this would be a humane way to accommodate any “campers” that would like to visit Charleston.