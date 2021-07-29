Editor:
As reported in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on July 15, the Kentucky Public Service Commission has rejected a request by Kentucky Power to charge ratepayers for the costs of upgrades to the Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County, West Virginia.
The Sierra Club also opposes asking ratepayers to pay for the cost of those upgrades at Mitchell.
Not only would we see long-term environmental benefits, our economic analyses show that forgoing those charges actually would save West Virginia customers millions of dollars.
Ownership of the Mitchell plant is split: 50% is owned by Kentucky Power and 50% by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. Thus, a parallel West Virginia case has been before the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
Although public hearings are over and deadlines for testimony and final briefs have all passed, Appalachian Power recently asked the PSC to allow it to “supplement the record” by presenting new proposals for funding the work at the Mitchell plant.
Those new proposals would have West Virginia ratepayers fund all the upgrades, without any cost sharing by Kentucky.
Not only is that a truly bad idea for West Virginia customers, it is blatantly unfair to members of the public, over 500 of whom sent comments on a previous option. Allowing such a move would be a blatant violation of the PSC’s own rules.
The technical experts and legal representatives who argued the case under the old proposal would have no chance to cross-examine Appalachian Power under this new proposal.
Even those who supported the original proposal might have second thoughts about asking West Virginia ratepayers to pay double while Kentucky pays nothing.
The West Virginia PSC should stick with its own rules, protect West Virginia ratepayers and reject Appalachian Power’s request. At the very least, the PSC should order the company to develop a new case where everyone can comment and participate fairly.
Jim Kotcon
West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club