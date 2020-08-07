Editor:
As much as we all hate enduring the COVID-19 crisis, we must make sure we don’t make the same mistakes twice. With pandemics, as well as the climate crisis, it is not wise to ignore advice from scientists.
With COVID-19, if we’d done testing, contact followup, quarantines, masks and social distancing earlier on, we would have saved many lives. With our climate crisis, scientists have recommended a World War II-style total effort to build renewable energy, find ways to use less energy and ways to help communities around the world make the transition. If we ignore this advice, we will court world chaos that will dwarf the terrible effects of COVID-19.
Cathy Kunkel, candidate for our 2nd Congressional District, is who we need in Washington to help us make the transition to a fossil free economy, a universal health care system and to reverse the growing gap between the ultra-wealthy and the rest of us.
Cathy went before our Public Service Commission to get energy-efficiency programs with Appalachian Power, which have proven very successful. As an outstanding science-educated advocate, we need her voice representing us in Washington. The oil, gas and coal lobbies have made our transition much harder by lobbying against the needed transitions to energy efficiency and renewable energy.
Cathy is a hard worker, ready to dialogue respectfully with those she disagrees with. As a co-founder of Rise Up West Virginia, she has experience in doing the grassroots organizing that is needed to support our legislators ready to make policy changes for climate, health and economic justice.
West Virginia should be a leader again in energy policy, health policy and helping working families regain their pride.
Robin Wilson
Spencer