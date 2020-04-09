LETTER: Remember importance of faith during this global pandemic

Editor:
I thank God for the hard-working EMS workers and thousands of volunteers, including the Rev. Franklin Graham, for reaching out to help in New York.
While my lung specialist advised me to stay at home, my prayers are with you. My dad was a fisherman in New York. I never knew him. He was struck and killed by a vehicle in Baltimore, Maryland. My stepfather died of lung cancer one year before this tragedy. My aunt had a massive heart attack in her 40s.
I was my mother’s primary caretaker for 20 years. I watched as they raced her to ICU to save her life with a ventilator. I was there when they had to shock her as she went into atrial fibrillation. I was there when she was about to go into cardiac arrest, because my job was less important than her life. I told her I can get another job, but I can’t get another mom.
She was on the ventilator more than once, not a fun place to be. The poison would rise in her lungs to beyond the norm. Through it all, she kept her faith.
Mom lost two husbands. My dad fell and fractured his brain in two places, and his personality changed. But Mom took him home when they said no. She said, “He’s my husband; I’m taking him home.” Through it all, she kept her faith. Thanks, Mom for teaching me faith.
Please keep all our leaders in prayer, especially New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Betty Dooley
South Charleston