Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Editor:

This West Virginia Legislature has passed more acts than usual that go against the expressed will of the people, and/or give tax refunds to the wealthiest and limit their legal liabilities. All of this is at the expense of the people who earn too little to pay income tax or get injured earning an income.

Tags

Recommended for you