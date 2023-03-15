This West Virginia Legislature has passed more acts than usual that go against the expressed will of the people, and/or give tax refunds to the wealthiest and limit their legal liabilities. All of this is at the expense of the people who earn too little to pay income tax or get injured earning an income.
A sales tax cut would have helped the people who need a break the most. The local tax cuts on personal property are minimal to the population but a disaster for the school districts, which run out of supplemental COVID money next year.
My point is: Print out the list of legislators and save it. If you prefer, print out the list of certain votes. Over the next few elections, use this list to remove those legislators who voted for self-interest rather than serving the public. New faces might be unknown and not politically powerful, but there is a chance they will serve the people who elect them.
Also, push to get a West Virginia constitutional amendment on the ballot to have the electorate set and approve legislative pay, instead of the system of automatic pay raises so they don’t have to go on record voting for their own salary increases. This is and has been a sneaky, self-serving bunch, and this is not anything new.
The electorate has the power to change the faces on the floor if they stop voting for the names they recognize. Think of your own good, like the legislators have been doing.