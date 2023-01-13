In a recent op-ed, Hoppy Kercheval gave a diplomatic overview of the West Virginia Legislature. He acknowledged that, while legislators are not perfect, they are at least trying. He reminded us: “They are there because we sent them there to represent us.”
While that’s true, we who sent them there are far from the top of the list when it comes to representation.
Legislators might be sent to Charleston by their constituents but, once the session starts, ahead of us are their party’s agenda or an agenda based on their own philosophy or beliefs; the wishes of the Senate president, House speaker and overly powerful committee chairs; other legislators to whom they owe support; and lobbyists, some of whom are so influential that they participate in writing legislation.
I’ve had the opportunity to share this complaint with several legislators. None could dispute what I described, but each in his own words told me, “You just don’t understand how things get done up there.” My response was that yes, I do understand, and that’s precisely what concerns me and many others.
To move up on that priority list, we all need to be more vocal with our legislators via phone calls, emails and letters reminding them what Hoppy said. They are there because we sent them there to represent us.