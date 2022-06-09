In a recent Gazette-Mail story on charter schools, reporter Ryan Quinn missed the point.
Instead of reporting on the progress of charter schools in our state and the announcement of West Virginia’s hiring of the Professional Charter School Board’s first executive director, he chose to use the news to incite his own culture war. Quinn makes the story about an anti-critical race theory agenda and completely loses the facts of what charter schools are and what the charter school board’s mission is.
Charter schools were created in this state to provide parents, students and educators choice in education. Charter schools can be created with a specific curriculum focus in mind — like STEM or the arts. They can be created to serve different student needs.
It is important to set the record straight that the role of the West Virginia charter school board is to authorize public charter schools. They do not dictate curriculum or other operational functions, as long as an applicant or charter holder is compliant with state statute.
As a parent, I am excited at the advancement of school choice in our state and, in particular, charter schools. Charter schools have been allowed in numerous jurisdictions around the country and served many underserved populations in those regions.
It’s about time that West Virginia provides its students with those same choices and opportunities.