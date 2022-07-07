West Virginians, many who are living paycheck to paycheck, are upset with the current high gasoline prices. Some suggest the cause and blame for this is simple, but that’s not true.
As the world is recovering from the pandemic, demand for gasoline is much increased in most countries, leading to high prices in every country. However, the petroleum industry is not increasing refining to provide the needed supply to match the demand. At the same time, the petroleum industry is reaping huge net profits. Even with increased demand, most petroleum companies are not working at capacity so that they can charge increased prices.
Republican leadership and candidates want to blame Democratic Party leaders, specifically President Joe Biden for this situation. This scapegoating is partisan politics and is untrue. Biden released crude oil from emergency reserves to allow refineries to do their job. Crude oil production in the United States in the past year was higher than that of 2017.
People in the streets want a gasoline tax holiday to ease the strain. West Virginia Democrat legislators, as well as political commentators, have advised such a measure. But West Virginia Republican leadership and Gov. Jim Justice nixed such an idea. (Do you think they have any compassion for common folk in this state?)
The people placing blame by misrepresentation and the people who resort to scapegoating in this state are the Republicans. By not telling the full story, by not questioning why petroleum refineries are not working at full capacity, by not questioning why petroleum companies are garnering record profits while the common person pays higher gas prices, the Republicans are not only misleading the public but are also failing to serve the people who elected them.