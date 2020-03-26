LETTER: Republicans don't care about working Americans

Editor:
Republicans do not care about working Americans. They regard most of their supporters as useful idiots, to be manipulated by appeal to their fears. The best examples of this have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their feckless leader, when asked what he would say to Americans, many of whom are more scared of getting sick and dying than ever before in their lives, replied with absolutely no answer for them. Instead, he launched into a tirade against the reporter who asked the question. That response said more about the Republican sympathy for the average American than even cussing them out would have. Their hopes and fears are none of his business whenever he feels threatened by such an innocent question.
Recently, a parade of podium-pounding, self-righteous Republicans did the same thing. They flooded the Senate floor, actually screaming about the health fears of Americans in order to give hundreds of billions of no-strings-attached dollars to huge corporations. These businesses will be perfectly free to lay off their workers anyway and use these taxpayer-funded giveaways to buy their stock back, benefiting their executives and big stockholders.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has, for once, seen through the facade of caring of the Republicans and called it out.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., remains, at best, a dupe and, at worst, a true-to-her-class supporter of it.
Hans Goerl
Martinsburg