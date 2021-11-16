The number is 81,283,098. That’s how many votes Joe Biden received during the 2020 election. The largest number of votes ever received by anyone running for president in our country. He campaigned on bringing to the American people all the things that are now in Congress and that Democrats are trying to get passed into law.
These are popular ideas, like expanding Medicare and Medicaid to more people, and includes helping our seniors afford glasses, hearing aids and dental care. It provides for paid leave for folks to help care for family members who are ill or struggling. It helps families and single parents with affordable child care, so the parent can go back to work. It opens the doors of community colleges so that we can have and maintain a competitive workforce. It provides ways to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change before more damage is done to our planet.
For unfortunate and selfish reasons, this popular and much-needed legislation is being dangerously and unanimously stonewalled by Republicans.
So I am begging folks to think, and think hard and long, about voting for Republicans when that vote gives them the power to wipe out our best chances to stay globally competitive, to provide for the people of this country in the same ways that all other industrialized nations in the world provide for their citizens, to build back this country into a nation of hard-working and amazing people with ideas and creativity to once again lead the world.