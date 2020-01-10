LETTER: Respect is the cornerstone of healthy society

Editor:
Respect is defined as to feel or show esteem or honor for someone or something. Respect is important, because it allows us to feel safe and appreciated. Respectful people show an appreciation of others’ perspectives, knowledge, skills and abilities and express recognition and gratitude for the efforts and contributions of others. Being shown respect by other people while growing up teaches us how to be respectful toward others.
A lack of respect creates fear, anger, confusion and uncertainty. In West Virginia, it could easily result in a punch in the mouth from the recipient. A show of disrespect can actually be an expression of a lack of self-respect, the result of low self esteem and/or lack of knowledge and self control.
The lack of respect is easily identified by acts of disruptive behavior, such as angry or rude outbursts, verbal threats, bullying, threat/infliction of physical force or conduct, demeaning comments, abuse of power through coercion, hostile emails, unjust verbal statements or undermining another’s position.
Respect is learned. The “presidential” run by Hillary Clinton, who demonized millions of American citizens, would indicate that the importance of having respect for American citizens was never learned. We now know that, even in our major educational institutions, respect for the opinion of others on many occasions doesn’t exist.
Respect is the cornerstone of any healthy society. Respect is the glue that holds societies together. Politicians showing a lack of respect are not leaders, they are predators and should not be trusted, just like any other predator.
Jim Hinebaugh
Maysville