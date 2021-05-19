Editor:
Cam Matheny’s op-ed, published May 7, presents an excellent idea: a return-free income tax filing system.
For several years, I was a volunteer tax preparer, helping people with low incomes and relatively simple tax situations file their state and federal returns. Often, people told me of experiences with professional tax preparers, whose fees (sometimes in the hundreds of dollars) could eat up most of their refunds.
Matheny thinks people actually want to be involved in preparing their taxes, or that they ought to be, but, I can tell you, the folks I served just wanted them done and wanted to know how much of a refund they’d get, or what they owed.
As Matheny knows, the government already has the information needed to calculate taxes owed for people with simple returns — that’s most West Virginians. Any taxpayer who makes a mistake calculating a return learns that fast. Just why shouldn’t people have the choice of doing a return themselves or letting Uncle Sam do it?
Privacy? If you use a professional preparer or online tax software you hand your data over to someone else, and that is a threat to privacy. But not when you simply confirm what the government already knows.
Some people, for example those with investments, rental properties and businesses, certainly need professional help. But, if your return is simple and your circumstances haven’t changed, why shouldn’t you get a pre-completed form from the Internal Revenue Service? Check it against your records, sign it, send it in, you’re done. If something has happened to you that the IRS doesn’t know about, like a new child, marriage, divorce or death of a partner, or if you like calculating taxes, you would be able to choose to file a return, or hire a tax specialist to do it for you.
Let’s give taxpayers a choice, save them time and money, and make many lives a lot easier at tax time.
Charles Schade
Charleston