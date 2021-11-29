Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, had this to say about Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal:
“Let me be clear: this verdict of not guilty is a miscarriage of justice and an indictment of our broken criminal justice system. A white teenager got his hands on a semi-automatic rifle, showed up to a demonstration for Black Lives, fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, and he wasn’t held accountable. And it’s exactly what the NRA wants — a society where anyone can have a gun anywhere with no training and no questions asked, and where people feel emboldened to shoot anyone over the slightest provocation without fear of consequences.”
It’s an indictment of our criminal justice system that Rittenhouse could travel across state lines to a protest he had nothing to do with, shoot three participants, killing two, and face no criminal consequences.
Far too often, victims and survivors don’t get the justice they deserve. Allowing this type of vigilantism — which follows a disturbing pattern of white gunmen targeting communities of color and their allies — to go unchecked is dangerous and must end.
Our hearts are with the loved ones of those who were killed and all those affected by this violence. We, the volunteers at the West Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will continue to fight for justice and accountability until our system protects everyone.