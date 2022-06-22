Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
I wish to thank the Charleston Gazette-Mail for publishing Ryan Quinn’s article about a group alleging violations of free speech at West Virginia colleges and universities in the June 21, 2022, edition. His article is an excellent advertisement for the high standards and character-building efforts that Glenville State University has always offered students.
By listing the GSU statements that prohibit sexual harassment, potential students and their parents can see that GSU maintains a civil and safe campus environment. The Foundation for Individual Rights of Expression, the group which issued the report that Quinn’s story examined, viewed these standards in isolation of their integral part of the holistic education of GSU students.
The GSU faculty and administration aims to graduate men and women who not only achieve strong professional/occupational preparation but also who continue to develop such qualities as civility, courtesy, respect of differing opinions, politeness, congeniality and culture.
The GSU statements prohibiting sexual harassment correlate to the above qualities, clearly indicating why GSU graduates become productive citizens. Thank you for the publicity.