Editor:
I think all West Virginia schools, public and private, should be legally held to the strictest possible protocol for safe reopening.
The experience of the coronavirus pandemic will certainly affect children throughout their lives. Let’s do all that is possible to ensure that lives are protected. Everything else is secondary.
Tentative reopening day is Sept. 8 in West Virginia. Considering the spread of the disease, continuing to spiral out of control, and the lack of any effective leadership from the president or U.S. Senate, reopening schools is a death sentence for many of us.
Recall the post Memorial Day surge, the post July 4 surge, the general surge throughout the Trump belt and the Myrtle Beach syndrome. We cannot expect our small children to behave more responsibly than our adult population.
The governor of West Virginia continues to sit on the $1.25 billion golden egg from the CARES Act, mostly unspent. The talking heads think continuation of the extra unemployment benefits are a disincentive for people to return to work. We should be rewarding workers for staying away from the risks at work. I can’t understand why this is claimed to be a bad thing.
A billion of these dollars should be used to support the perseverance of West Virginia parents to stay home with their kids through a basic family benefit to those who cannot otherwise continue to stay home.
Some also should be used to keep school personnel safely employed, to support the stay-at-home effort and provide whole family educational, social and nutritional services in a much safer way than crowding the schools with vulnerable people.
Unsafe working conditions and unsafe learning environments are unacceptable in normal times. Now, more than ever before, Americans need to learn to take care of each other unselfishly and cheerfully. Such lessons can be learned from this disaster. Isn’t that the most critical lesson our children need?
John W. Doyle
Charleston