I think some of the letters to the editor excoriating Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his position on the filibuster might have been short-sighted.
What some Republican-controlled state legislatures have been doing to impair access to the ballot box in their states does seem very destructive to our concepts of American democracy. As bad as that might be, doing away with the filibuster might not be the best response, long-term.
Let us not forget that, when Democrats in Congress grew so frustrated with Mitch McConnell’s filibusters of Democrat judicial nominees, they eliminated the filibuster for judicial nominees (except the Supreme Court, which McConnell would later eliminate).
When Republicans had a majority, President Donald Trump and McConnell, R-Ky., were able to push through 250 Republican judicial nominees. Without the ability to filibuster, the Democrats were unable to slow down or stop the process.
Right now, Republicans in Congress are decrying the For the People Act as “federalizing elections.” Now, look at what some Republican-controlled state legislatures are doing to impair the right to vote in their states, and then consider what could happen with a future Republican-controlled Congress, if the Democrats could not filibuster.
It will be worse if Republicans should control Congress and then, unchecked by a Democrat filibuster, “federalize elections” according to their terms.
Surely, the White House and Democrats in Congress can find more creative, and perhaps piecemeal, ways of protecting our right to vote and, at the same time, preserve the ability to check future attempts by Republicans to dilute it.
John Nesius
Charleston