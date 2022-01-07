LETTER: So-called leaders must stop COVID from killing us Jan 7, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Did anyone notice the irony on the front page of a recent edition of the Gazette-Mail?The headline for the lead article read “No COVID restrictions eyed for ‘22 session,” while another states “Active COVID-19 infections surpass 11K in Mountain State.”Our so-called leadership needs to wake up and take action against this virus that is killing us.Becky OfieshCharleston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep wrestling: David Hall, former Herbert Hoover coach, dies at 60Winter's first major snowfall followed by season's coldest nightLegislature focused on what will bring and keep people in WV, even as COVID cases spikeWVU basketball: Mountaineers back at full strength vs. Kansas StateFeds: Justice coal companies are behind in mine safety debt payments as companies aim to get out of $2.5M environmental penaltyCharleston committee recommends contracts with Suddenlink, CAS Cable companiesHoppy Kercheval: Virus overrunning hospitals; we could help (Opinion)Marshall basketball: Beyers critical for success against FAUWV Ethics Commission tightens legislative rules on nepotism in government jobsCharleston developer knocks down ex-dress shop, library property Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022