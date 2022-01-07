Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

Did anyone notice the irony on the front page of a recent edition of the Gazette-Mail?

The headline for the lead article read “No COVID restrictions eyed for ‘22 session,” while another states “Active COVID-19 infections surpass 11K in Mountain State.”

Our so-called leadership needs to wake up and take action against this virus that is killing us.

Becky Ofiesh

Charleston

