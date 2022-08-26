Like other Charleston residents, I support efforts to revitalize the downtown area. The proposed sports complex is an ambitious and costly project, but, as the successful Sternwheel Regatta and other events have shown, you need to invest to reap economic benefits and create a brand for the city.
My concern is not with the economic rationale but with social justice.
My best volleyball and rock-climbing years are long gone (OK, to be honest, I never did either), although I hope my best pickleball years are still ahead of me. But forget about me. I can afford to buy a membership to the sports complex, if I want.
What about my neighbors on the East End, and people in other parts of the city or county who struggle to meet their bills every month? They can’t afford a YMCA membership and I doubt they’ll default on their utility bills to pay for a sports complex membership.
Let’s do what other cities do — make the complex free to Kanawha County residents one day a week, or at least a couple of days a month.
Take Cleveland. On Sundays, it’s free admission to the Museum of Natural History for Cleveland and East Cleveland residents. On Mondays, the Cleveland Zoo is free to residents of Cuyahoga County. For both, you just show up with proof of residency, such as a utility bill.
Let’s make a wonderful facility available to everyone in the county, whatever their financial means. Yes, folks who can pay for a membership might take advantage of a free day, but the benefits to everyone else far exceed the costs.