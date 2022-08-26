Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Editor:

Like other Charleston residents, I support efforts to revitalize the downtown area. The proposed sports complex is an ambitious and costly project, but, as the successful Sternwheel Regatta and other events have shown, you need to invest to reap economic benefits and create a brand for the city.

David Mould lives in Charleston. 

