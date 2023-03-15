Rick Staton’s op-ed, published this week in the Gazette-Mail, was an excellent summary of what the 2023 Legislature did and didn’t do to serve the majority of West Virginians.
In my 77 years, I have never seen legislators so blatantly violate their oath of office by ignoring rules and procedures, ignoring the wishes of their constituents and ignoring the real issues facing our state. The mega-majority had their own agenda, including tackling problems that don’t exist here, so they could advance far-right positions guaranteed to continue our population decline.
The current Legislature has no interest in looking at the consequences of their actions. As those consequences surface over the next couple of years, we need to remember who is responsible and hold them up to the light.
Like many folks, I’m disgusted and frustrated, wondering what I can do as one person, one voter. Here’s what: I’m going to save Staton’s op-ed and, in advance of the 2024 election, I’m going to send it to every newspaper in West Virginia, including weeklies, and ask them to run it as a service to their readers. With it, my cover note will ask each publisher to write profiles of the legislators in both chambers from their area showing what they supported and how they voted on the legislation of 2023.
I don’t know if it will do any good, but if it results in just one senator or delegate losing next time around, it might start the pendulum coming back toward the center so all West Virginians can be served by the Legislature. It is clear that, in 2023, we are not.